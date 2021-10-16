Colts’ T.Y. Hilton has chance to make debut vs. Texans in Week 6

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has a chance to make his season debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, which means he would have to be activated off the injured reserve list.

Returning to practice this week for the first time since suffering a neck injury during the preseason, it isn’t clear if Hilton is conditioned enough to play a full game yet.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media Friday that’s what it will come down to in the decision to activate him (or wait another week).

“T.Y. (Hilton), [Friday] was really his first full practice. Obviously, because we had the walk-thru on Wednesday and we had a jog-thru on Thursday. So, today was his first practice,” Reich said. “I thought he looked good. He was into it all week. I think we need to see how he comes out of this practice, and we’ll probably make that decision [Saturday].”

Hilton’s neck injury included a disc that essentially struck a nerve. He didn’t have feeling on the left side of his body. It got to the point where he seriously contemplated retirement and even sought counsel in his best friend and former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

It’s going to be hard for Hilton to be activated after just now returning to practice. Though there might not be any pain, getting back into playing shape will take more than just one practice.

“Considering his experience, his competitiveness and just who he is, his leadership – if there is anyone who can do it, it’s him,” Reich said of Hilton.

The Colts’ passing offense has been making some strides and has been working through second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who has shown a lot of promise taking over the unit.

It isn’t clear if Hilton will be activated on Saturday for the game, but it should happen within the next week.

