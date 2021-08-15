Colts’ T.J. Carrie (knee) ruled OUT vs. Panthers

Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie suffered a knee injury during the preseason opener on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and won’t return to the game.

Carrie’s injury took place in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium and was a non-contact injury. It isn’t clear if this is more of a precaution or something more severe, but the team will likely get an update after the game or in the next few days.

Replacing Carrie will likely be Marvell Tell, Isaiah Rodgers and Andre Chachere.