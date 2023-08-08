Colts swoop in to steal Kareem Hunt from Saints

Earlier today, it looked like the New Orleans Saints had free agent and former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt in the bag. However, ESPN has reported that Hunt is now on the way to visit the Indianapolis Colts. Insider Dianna Russini is reporting that the Colts called Hunt before he even had a chance to work out with the Saints, offering him more money.

This may not be the end as the Saints could come back and offer more money, but it looks like Hunt may now be running the football in Indianapolis as they continue to work through the drama with their own running back Jonathan Taylor.

How about this twist? RB Kareem Hunt was called by Indy before he even stepped foot on the field to work out for the Saints and was offered more money, per source. He was advised to leave and head to Indy with the Colts for a visit. https://t.co/J5Bx8KMmsU — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire