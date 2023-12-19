Colts suspend Tony Brown and Isaiah McKenzie for rest of regular season

Two Colts players have been suspended by the team for the rest of the regular season.

The Colts announced today that cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie are suspended for three games for conduct detrimental to the team.

There's been no word about what Brown and McKenzie did that was detrimental to the team. Both were surprise healthy scratches for Saturday's game against the Steelers, and the Colts haven't explained why they didn't play.

McKenzie has played in every game this season other than the Steelers game, and Brown had played in every game but one until the Steelers game. Both are backups and core special teams players.