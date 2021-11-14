Colts survive Jaguars, 23-17: Everything we know from Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) on Sunday, 23-17, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After a fast start in the first quarter to take a 17-0 lead, the Colts decided to raise the heart levels of every fan watching the game. The Jaguars pulled within three points during the fourth quarter but a clutch play from a rookie sealed the win for the Colts.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 10 win:

Final Score: Colts 23, Jaguars 17

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Jaguars 6 3 0 8 17 Colts 17 3 0 3 23

It was over when...

Rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo made a clutch forced fumble on a sack with 1:02 left in the game. It was a huge moment for the highly-anticipated rookie to show up.

Keys to the game

RB Jonathan Taylor led the way again for the offense with 117 rushing yards and a touchdown. He’s now gone over 100 total yards and a touchdown in seven straight games.

Both teams were atrocious on third down offensively. The Jaguars were 4-of-15 (27%) while the Colts were barely better going 5-of-15 (33%).

The pass rush came alive for the most part. Rookie DE Kwity Paye recorded his first sack with three quarterback hits. DT Taylor Stallworth added a sack with three quarterback hits while DeForest Buckner added a pair of hits as well.

The Colts averaged just 4.8 yards per play while QB Carson Wentz recorded a paltry 5.3 yards per attempt with a 78.1 passer rating.

The offense accounted for just 16 points while scoring just three points following the end of the first half.

3 Stars of the game

RB Jonathan Taylor: 21 carries, 116 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 6 receptions, 10 receiving yards DT Taylor Stallworth: 4 tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 tackle for loss DE Kwity Paye: 1 tackle, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 tackle for loss

Injuries

CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) was inactive.

What's next?

The Colts will be on the road to visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

