Colts survive Jaguars, 23-17: Everything we know from Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) on Sunday, 23-17, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After a fast start in the first quarter to take a 17-0 lead, the Colts decided to raise the heart levels of every fan watching the game. The Jaguars pulled within three points during the fourth quarter but a clutch play from a rookie sealed the win for the Colts.
Here’s everything we know from the Week 10 win:
Final Score: Colts 23, Jaguars 17
It was over when...
Rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo made a clutch forced fumble on a sack with 1:02 left in the game. It was a huge moment for the highly-anticipated rookie to show up.
Keys to the game
RB Jonathan Taylor led the way again for the offense with 117 rushing yards and a touchdown. He’s now gone over 100 total yards and a touchdown in seven straight games.
Both teams were atrocious on third down offensively. The Jaguars were 4-of-15 (27%) while the Colts were barely better going 5-of-15 (33%).
The pass rush came alive for the most part. Rookie DE Kwity Paye recorded his first sack with three quarterback hits. DT Taylor Stallworth added a sack with three quarterback hits while DeForest Buckner added a pair of hits as well.
The Colts averaged just 4.8 yards per play while QB Carson Wentz recorded a paltry 5.3 yards per attempt with a 78.1 passer rating.
The offense accounted for just 16 points while scoring just three points following the end of the first half.
3 Stars of the game
RB Jonathan Taylor: 21 carries, 116 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 6 receptions, 10 receiving yards
DT Taylor Stallworth: 4 tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 tackle for loss
DE Kwity Paye: 1 tackle, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 tackle for loss
Injuries
CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) was inactive.
What's next?
The Colts will be on the road to visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
