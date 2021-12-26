Colts survive Cardinals, 22-16: Everything we know from Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) were able to win an ugly game, 22-16, over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night.
The win on the road is a huge one even if it didn’t mean too much in terms of AFC competition. To do so on the road with six starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list is a triumph in itself.
As the Colts won their fifth game in the last six, here’s our recap from Saturday night:
Final Score: Colts 22, Cardinals 16
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Final
Colts
7
5
3
7
22
Cardinals
6
7
0
3
16
The game was over when...
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
The Colts recovered the onside kick in the fourth quarter with a 22-16 lead 42 seconds left.
Keys to the game
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
The Colts were 6-of-13 on third-down attempts on offense after a rough start.
QB Carson Wentz was extremely volatile throughout the game but turned it on when he needed to most, delivering a huge drive late in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals shot themselves in the foot plenty on Saturday night with 11 penalties and a safety.
Despite being down several starters, the defense forced two turnover on downs and held the Cardinals offense to just 10 points in the second half.
Cardinals kicker Matt Prater missed two field goals and an extra point.
3 Stars of the game
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
WR T.Y. Hilton: 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD
WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 8 receptions, 82 yards
S George Odum: 8 tackles (7 solo), 1 pass defended
Injuries
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis, WR Zach Pascal, DE Kemoko Turay and CB Rock Ya-Sin were all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
C Ryan Kelly (personal) and S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) were inactive for the game.
TE Jack Doyle was ruled out in the second quarter due to ankle/knee injuries he suffered.
LT Eric Fisher was ruled out during the second quarter with a knee injury.
What's next?
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts will be back home at Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) on Sunday, Jan. 2 in Week 17.
