Colts strike first with T.Y. Hilton touchdown

The Colts are without several key players for Saturday’s matchup against the Cardinals, including three starters on their offensive line.

But that did not matter on Indianapolis’ opening drive.

After Arizona kicker Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field goal wide left, running back Jonathan Taylor took a handoff for 43 yards to set up Indianapolis deep in Arizona territory.

Taylor got a few more carries to finish with 49 yards on the possession. But it was quarterback Carson Wentz who made the key throw to get the Colts on the board, as he hit receiver T.Y. Hilton in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.

With the extra point, the Colts took a 7-0 lead with 6:11 left in the opening period.

When Taylor has reached 100 yards rushing this season, the Colts have won. When he hasn’t, they’ve lost.

Indianapolis is off to a great start in that regard on Christmas night.

