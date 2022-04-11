Colts stockpile talent in ESPN’s 7-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner and analysts across the league are putting in work trying to figure out which players are the best fits for every team in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts have made it clear what types of players they like at certain positions. Whether it comes down to a certain physical build, skill set or athletic mold, the last five drafts have given us plenty of insight as to how Chris Ballard targets players.

Over at ESPN, draft analyst Jordan Reid conducted a seven-round mock draft for every pick.

Here we are going to take a look at the Colts’ haul in his mock draft:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Pick: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Reid’s Take: “The Colts have a few holes on their roster, so this could be a luxury pick to try to find the long-term successor to Matt Ryan. Still, the value is simply too good here to pass up.”

Ridder is one of the top options for the Colts in this draft. Analysts are a bit all over the place with his evaluation but he shows enough poise, leadership and impressive mechanics to take a shot on. Grooming him under Matt Ryan would be a fantastic start to his development if the Colts see Ridder as a potential franchise option.

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Reid’s Take: “An experienced and nimble lineman, Lucas has the ability to play either tackle spot. He’s a ready-made pass-protector who shows promise as a run-blocker.”

Lucas is a perfect fit for the Colts offensive line. He’s lengthy, athletic and works well in space. He may need development to the point where he doesn’t start right away, but his upside is extremely high given the skill set he’s already put on tape.

Round 4 | No. 122 overall

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Doubs is an interesting pick for the Colts. We haven’t gotten all of his athletic testing (he has a private pro day on April 12) but he stands at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds. He has a strong production profile and has shown to make plays after the catch. How high he would climb the depth chart remains to be seen but its likely he would add some special teams value as well.

Round 5 | No. 159 overall

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

The Pick: TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Kolar would be a work in progress when it comes to his blocking but there is upside with his receiving profile. At 6-foot-6 and 252 pounds, Kolar ran a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash while posting elite explosion numbers. His 34.5-inch arms also suggest he has upside to be a strong receiving option in the middle of the field with some development.

Round 5 | No. 179 overall (compensatory)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Pick: CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

Mathis is an elite athlete and the type of player the Colts take shots on during Day 3 of the draft. He has 31 7/8-inch arms while posting a 43.5-inch vertical, 11’01′” in the broad jump and a 4.39 40-yard dash. With 24 passes defended and five interceptions in his career, Mathis has the ball skills and athletic upside to eventually be a starter with the right development.

Round 6 | No. 216 overall (compensatory)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Jequezz Ezzard, Sam Houston State

Ezzard doesn’t really profile as the type of wide receiver the Colts typically target on Day 3. He’s a bit smaller at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds while reportedly running in the 4.55-4.6 range at his pro day. He will also be 25 years old halfway through the regular season of his rookie campaign and has dealt with injuries during his collegiate career.

Round 7 | No. 239 overall

Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: S Bubba Bolden, Miami (FL)

Bolden would be an intriguing addition to the defensive backfield, especially after signing veterans Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod. Bolden is certainly more of a project for the Colts but at 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds while running a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, those traits could help unlock some massive potential. It would be likely that Bolden starts out on special teams while working on developing his deep coverage game. He’s already a solid defender near the line of scrimmage but if he can improve his deep-third reads, he could turn into a strong role player for Gus Bradley’s defense.

