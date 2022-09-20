Colts’ stock report following Week 2 loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) strolled into TIAA Bank Field for a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) only to come out the other end with even more question marks than before.

It was a poor performance all around. From the coaching to the production, it was a tough scene for a team that talked all offseason about getting revenge on the Jaguars, who ended their playoff hopes in 2021.

Between performance and usage, we can gather a lot of information about a player’s stock. While we know the stock for the big-name players like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., it’s the other pieces on the roster whose stock is likely to change the most throughout the season.

It’s important to remember that the stock report is fluid. A player whose stock fell in one week can rise the following week, and vice versa. It’s more about spotting trends and potential for the future based on what we saw in the game that week.

Here’s the stock report for the Colts after the Week 2 loss.

Stock Up: WR Ashton Dulin

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Without Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, the wide receiver corps for the Colts was thin. It was Dulin who stepped up to the challenge over everyone else, leading the offense with seven targets, five receptions and 79 receiving yards. It was a paltry performance from the offense, but Dulin continued to show he can be an asset in the passing game.

Stock Down: LT Matt Pryor

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough outing for Pryor. Jaguars defenisve end Josh Allen had his way with the left tackle, who allowed three total pressures, one sack and one quarterback hit. We should expect more of a rotation with rookie Bernhard Raimann moving forward and given the way Pryor has played during the first two weeks, it shouldn’t be long until the Colts give the rookie a chance to be the starter.

Stock Up: LB E.J. Speed

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Though Speed didn’t see a whole lot of work on the defensive side of the ball (24 snaps), he was a menace against the run. Pro Football Focus credited him with four run stops on the day, which led the entire team. The Colts are expecting to have Shaquille Leonard back soon, but Speed has shown a lot of progress.

Stock Down: DE Yannick Ngakoue

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Where has Ngakoue been? One of the prized acquisitions for the Colts this offseason has been nearly invisible through the first two weeks. He finally got on the board with a quarterback hit against the Jaguars in Week 2, but he hasn’t shown the flashes of being a productive pass rusher early on in the season. He can still turn things around, but his absence and lack of production have been notable.

Stock Up: LT Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Raimann saw a bit more snaps in Week 2 than he did in the opener, seeing the field for 15 total plays. According to Pro Football Focus, 13 of those plays were pass blocking and on those 13 plays, the rookie allowed just one pressure. It might be time to give the rookie the opportunity to take over the starting position even if it means some growing pains will be ahead.

Stock Down: TE Mo Alie-Cox

AP Photo/John Raoux

One of the underrated storylines of the early season has been revolving around how poorly the tight end position has been. The Colts seem to be coming out on the wrong end of betting on Alie-Cox to be their starting tight end, especially considering he’s been out-snapped and out-produced by Kylen Granson. Alie-Cox finished with just one reception on three targets for nine yards.

Stock Down: WR Parris Campbell

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

As the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, Campbell was the de-facto No. 1 in the offense for the game with Pittman Jr. and Pierce both ruled out due to injuries. When watching the game, it was almost as if he wasn’t on the field. But he was. Despite playing 86% of the snaps, Campbell saw just two targets and didn’t come away with a reception. I’ve been a fan of Campbell’s game, but it was discouraging to see his lack of involvement despite the opportunity.

