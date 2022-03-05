Colts still waiting on Jack Doyle’s retirement decision

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t gotten word from tight end Jack Doyle on whether he will play another season in the NFL, according to general manager Chris Ballard.

Doyle, who told reporters after the season he’s contemplating retirement, still has time to make a decision. But as of Tuesday, Ballard hadn’t received a decision from the veteran tight end.

“Not yet. I’ve had some good talks with him though,” Ballard told reporters at the NFL combine.

Doyle’s decision does loom a bit large in terms of the offseason moves to come for the Colts. His role as a blocker and a receiving option would leave a massive vacancy in the offense if he does retire.

If Doyle does retire, the Colts would likely wind up adding over $5 million in salary-cap space while taking on a dead-cap hit of just $750,000, according to Over the Cap.

The Doyle decision might also have an impact on the same decision that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is going to make. Hilton appears to be leaning more toward a return to playing in 2022, but he also mentioned earlier in the offseason that his decision would be based on Doyle’s.

Given that Mo Alie-Cox is also set to be a free agent this offseason, a retirement from Doyle would make the tight end position an even bigger need.

We’ll see what happens with Doyle’s decision but it’s one that could have a slight ripple effect on the moves yet to come.

