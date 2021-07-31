Colts still have no timetable for Carson Wentz return

The Indianapolis Colts still do not have a timeline for return when it comes to quarterback Carson Wentz and the foot injury he suffered on Thursday.

Wentz is out indefinitely with an unspecified foot injury after he felt a “twinge” during team drills in Thursday’s practice on a rollout. He didn’t practice Friday as the Colts turned to second-year passer Jacob Eason.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told the media following Saturday’s training camp practice that the team had no new information at the time.

”The second thing really is Carson (Wentz), I know you guys are going to ask about him. There is no timetable right now. We don’t have any new information. When we get that information, we’ll give it to you. So, that’s that on that front right there,” said Eberflus.

Without speculating, it’s hard to determine what the course of action will be for the Colts. We don’t yet know what the specific diagnosis is, which makes it hard to consider a potential timeline for return.

Wentz is expected to consult with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson soon, and his recommendation is likely to weight heavily in the decision the Colts go—whether it be surgery or rest and rehab.

Should the Colts opt for surgery, which is something they have to seriously consider depending on the severity of the injury, that could lead to Wentz missing a number of games to open the regular season.

With Eason leading the first-team offense in Wentz’s absence, the Colts also brought in Brett Hundley from free agency on Saturday. The latter is likely going to work as the backup with Sam Ehlknger and Jalen Morton while the Colts see what they have in Eason.