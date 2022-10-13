Colts sticking with rookie LT Bernhard Raimann after “rough start”

The Colts made a change to their starting offensive line last week when they inserted rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle in place of Matt Pryor.

Raimann had played a bit in the first two weeks of the season before missing two games with an ankle injury and he looked overwhelmed for much of the evening. Raimann was penalized four times, including three holding calls, as he tried to stay in front of Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Chubb finished the night with 2.5 sacks and Raimann didn’t sugarcoat his performance when he spoke to reporters this week.

“Definitely had a rough start,” Raimann said, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Made a lot of mistakes, a lot of things to learn from, things to work on this week. Not being able to play the previous two weeks kind of slowed me down, but I’ve got to pick that back up again, practicing with the team again and getting used to the speed is definitely going to help.”

Colts head coach Frank Reich said the team knows “it’s a process” for young players and said they believe in the upside of the third-round pick, so he’ll get a chance to show that he’s learned from what went wrong last Thursday. Given the five sacks and 11 quarterback hits the Jaguars doled out in their first meeting of the season, they’ll be hoping he’s a quick study.

