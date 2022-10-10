Colts’ Stephon Gilmore named to PFF Team of the Week

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week for his efforts in the Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos.

Gilmore has been arguably the best player on the defensive side of the ball and one might argue that he’s been the team’s MVP through the first five games of the season.

In Week 5, Gilmore was stingy in coverage, especially against Broncos top wideout Courtland Sutton. He earned a 90.3 coverage grade and even though he did allowed five receptions for 74 yards, much of that came on a 51-yard catch down the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gilmore allowed just a 55.6% catch rate and a 43.1 passer rating in coverage during the prime-time game.

Not to mention, Gilmore also had an interception late in the fourth quarter to help the Colts eventually tie the game and then sealed the win in overtime with a pass breakup in the end zone.

The Colts defense has been coming along in recent weeks, especially against the pass, and much of it has to do with the addition of Gilmore in the secondary.

