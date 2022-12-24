Colts’ Stephon Gilmore fined for hit on Justin Jefferson

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore was fined for a hit he laid on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 15.

The fine will charge Gilmore $15,914 as the cornerback was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty. The basis of the penalty came due to Gilmore “launching” off the ground to make the hit.

The term “launching” makes the hit seem worse than it was. It wasn’t a soft hit by any means, but Gilmore didn’t seem to have any ill intent behind the hit.

The league is going to do whatever they can to protect the stars so it should come as no surprise that Gilmore was slapped with a fine for this hit.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories