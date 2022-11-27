Colts’ Stephon Gilmore continues playing at an elite level

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore has arguably been the team’s MVP through the first 11 games of the 2022 season.

The veteran cornerback has shown no signs of decline and has been a massive impact player in the secondary for the Colts. He’s had multiple game-saving pass deflections to help the Colts stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

And according to CBS Sports, he’s seen the most targets in primary coverage without allowing a passing touchdown.

Most targets in primary coverage without allowing a Pass TD this season Stephon Gilmore (61)@BumpNrunGilm0re putting everyone on 🔒 pic.twitter.com/PYXEjTbLQb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2022

The definition of primary coverage isn’t all that clear, but it’s another reason why signing Gilmore was one of the best moves made by general manager Chris Ballard this offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gilmore has allowed a 59.3% completion rate in coverage and a 75.6 passer rating this season. Both are top-10 numbers among cornerbacks with at least 50 targets.

The defense has been a bright spot for the team this season even if the struggles of the offense have been the more dominating narrative. And part of the reason for the defensive resurgence has been due to the presence of Gilmore.

The veteran has been a huge upgrade in the secondary and now will continue that Monday night with a tough duo ahead in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

