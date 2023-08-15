Colts' Steichen names Richardson starter for 2023 season
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen names Anthony Richardson starting quarterback for the 2023 season.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
