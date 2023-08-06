Colts' Steichen: 'Great competition' between offense and defense
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen discusses the competition between the offense and defense on Sunday.
A hard foul escalated into a well-executed takedown at the baseline as things got heated late in Sunday' game.
The race will be on USA Network.
The Dallas Wings debuted the new jerseys Sunday against the Chicago Sky.
Boyd was slated to make his debut for Liberty in the fall.
The Cowboys are shifting their offensive system more drastically than they have since Prescott earned his starting role in 2016.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Dutch dominated possession in the first round of the knockout stage.
Ex-Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett didn't play any starters during the 2022 preseason.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Andy Behrens examines some quarterback values for fantasy managers on the hunt for bargains this draft season.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett conclude 'Rankings Week' by trying to identify the hardest players to rank and project in fantasy drafts this month.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
This isn't the first time Diggs or other defenders have chirped at Dallas' franchise quarterback. It's worked out pretty well before.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.