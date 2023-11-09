Colts? Steelers? Ranking Patriots' biggest NFL rivals of 21st century originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series.

It's a new setting for what used to be one of pro football's best rivalries. Patriots-Colts was appointment television from 2001 through 2015. And, of course, there was no greater rivalry than Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, which was at its best during the Patriots' and Colts' glory days of the 2000s.

With another Patriots-Colts matchup on deck, it got us thinking of New England's best rivalries from the Brady/Bill Belichick era (2000 to the present).

Here's our list of the Patriots' five-biggest rivals in the 21st century.

It's not always easy to form a rivalry with a non-conference opponent that you typically play once every three or four years, but it's hard to ignore both of the Giants' Super Bowl wins over the Patriots in 2007 and 2011.

Super Bowl XLII was supposed to be the finish to a perfect 19-0 season for the Patriots in 2007, but we all know how that turned out. Super Bowl XLVI was another close game that the Patriots easily could have won. That Wes Welker drop still haunts football fans in New England.

These teams also have played some pretty good regular season games.

The regular season finale in 2007 when the Patriots capped a 16-0 record was a thrilling matchup. Tom Brady set a league record with his 50th touchdown pass and Randy Moss set a record with his 23rd receiving touchdown as part of a 38-35 victory in New York.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning engineered a game-winning comeback late in a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium in 2011. The Patriots improved to 9-0 in 2015 with a 27-26 win over the Giants on the road. Stephen Gostkowski nailed a 54-yard field goal in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Five of the last six games between these teams have been decided by one score. Unfortunately, this rivalry has died down considerably from its heights, but the Boston vs. New York element always makes it fun.

This rivalry has been pretty one-sided, with the Patriots having beaten the Jets 15 consecutives times dating back to the 2015 season. The Jets did have a memorable playoff win in 2010, though, when they went into Foxboro and defeated a 14-2 Patriots team in a 28-21 upset.

The Jets also accused the Patriots of videotaping their signals during the 2007 season opener, which helped ignite the Spygate scandal that will follow New England forever.

Even though the Jets have been a below average team for much of this century, there's still a lot of bad blood in this rivalry that always make these matchups interesting.

The Ravens were one of the few teams that had no fear coming to New England and playing the Patriots. They are actually the only team in the Tom Brady era to beat the Patriots in the playoffs in Foxboro multiple times.

The Ravens' 34-13 win over the Patriots in the 2009 AFC Wild Card Round is still the most lopsided home playoff loss for New England in the Brady era. Baltimore got the best of the Patriots again in the 2012 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. The Ravens won the Super Bowl two weeks later.

The Patriots did beat the Ravens in the 2011 AFC Championship Game. They also defeated the Ravens in the 2014 AFC Divisional Round. It's one of the most memorable playoff games of the Brady era. New England overcame deficits of 14-0 and 28-14 to win 35-31, highlighted by a Julian Edelman touchdown pass and one of the best throws of Brady's career to seal the win.

2014 AFC Divisional Round: Baltimore at New England



This game had a whole lot of offense... And a @TomBrady-led @Patriots comeback 😎 (Jan. 10, 2015)#NEvsBAL: Sunday at 8:20pm ET on NBC #SNF pic.twitter.com/wASfvE4wAx — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 1, 2019

These rivals have played some great regular season games, too, including a Week 13 matchup in 2007 during which the Patriots miraculously kept their unbeaten record alive with a late-game comeback.

The rivalry isn't as intense as it used to be, but these teams had some incredible battles in the late 2000s and early-to-mid 2010s.

The Steelers are one of the teams Tom Brady absolutely owned throughout his Patriots career. The Patriots went went 9-3 against the Steelers in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs during Brady's tenure, including AFC Championship Game triumphs in 2001, 2004 and 2016.

The 2004 AFC title game was particularly memorable. The Steelers went 15-1 that season with rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. They snapped the Patriots' record 21-game win streak with a Week 7 win in Pittsburgh on Halloween. But the rematch at Heinz Field was a one-sided affair as the Patriots dominated in a 41-27 victory. Two weeks later, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX to claim their third title in four years.

From #WBZ archives: Tedy Bruschi with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after #Patriots beat Steelers in 2004 AFC Championship Game in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/swSG9cwDAv — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 17, 2017

The Patriots' immense success over the Steelers has resulted in them tying Pittsburgh for the most Super Bowl championships with six, which has only increased the intensity of the rivalry.

1. Indianapolis Colts

Patriots vs. Colts, or Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, is probably the NFL's best rivalry of the 21st century.

The Patriots beat Manning and the high-scoring Colts in the 2003 and 2004 playoffs. The 2003 Colts opened the playoffs by scoring a combined 79 points in the Wild Card and Divisional games. Manning also had a perfect passer rating. But he couldn't generate much offense against the league's No. 1 ranked defense as the Patriots earned a 24-14 victory to advance to the Super Bowl. Ty Law intercepted Manning three times in that game. A year later, the Patriots hosted Manning's Colts for a Divisional Round matchup and beat them 20-3.

Manning did get some revenge in the 2006 AFC Championship Game. He led a Colts comeback from down 21-3 in the first half to finally beat the Patriots in the playoffs and reach the Super Bowl for the first time, where Indy defeated the Chicago Bears.

The regular season produced a ton of awesome Patriots-Colts matchups, too. The 2003 showdown at the RCA Dome in Week 13 is one of the most exciting regular season games in recent memory. The Patriots outlasted the Colts 38-34 in a game most remembered for their goal line stand at the end of the fourth quarter.

First-and-goal, 40 seconds left.



After mounting a furious second-half comeback, the Colts were just two yards away from a go-ahead touchdown.



Four plays and one incredible @WillieMcGinest stop later, the @Patriots were heading home with a win. (Nov. 30, 2003) #INDvsNE #TNF pic.twitter.com/OGEhNqsFE7 — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) October 4, 2018

The 2007 matchup in Indianapolis featured a 7-0 Colts team and a 8-0 Patriots team. New England trailed 20-10 with 9:42 left in the fourth quarter but Brady threw two touchdown passes in a four-minute span to lift the Patriots to a 24-17 win and keep their unbeaten run alive.

The rivalry against the Colts didn't end when Manning left to join the Denver Broncos in 2012. The infamous "Deflategate" scandal started after the Patriots' win over the Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's retirement in 2019 and Brady's 2020 departure weakened the rivalry quite a bit. It could get revived one day, perhaps, but it's hard to imagine the intensity being as high as the 2000s.