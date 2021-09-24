Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be game-time decision against Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz returned to the practice field on Friday, taking drops in the pocket, handing off to running backs and making throws during the period of practice open to the media.

Wentz was limited, according to Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, and will likely be a game-time decision.

Reich thought Wentz looked “OK” in practice, but the Colts want to see how the ankles respond to practicing.

Wentz sprained both ankles last week, and the second sprained ankle knocked him out of a tight game in the fourth quarter, leading to a 27-24 loss that dropped Indianapolis to 0-2.

Frustrated by being out, Wentz has spent the week aggressively rehabilitating his ankles in an effort to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, but he sat out the first two practices of the week on Wednesday and Thursday, prompting Indianapolis to give practice snaps to both second-year passer Jacob Eason and practice squad veteran Brett Hundley.

