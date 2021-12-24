What will Colts’ starting OL look like vs. Cardinals?

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) have had to do some late shuffling to their offensive line ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) due to some COVID-19 issues.

It was announced Friday that Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It isn’t clear if this is a positive test or a close contact. If Nelson is unvaccinated, he would miss at least 10 days if he tested positive or five days if he’s a close contact.

The Colts are also going to be without right guard Mark Glowinski due to a positive COVID-19 test and center Ryan Kelly due to a personal matter.

As for who the Colts will replace those three interior linemen with, it appears we have an answer. Larra Overton reported that it will consist of Chris Reed and Matt Pryor at the two guard spots.

With Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski now on the COVID list, Coach Reich tells me Chris Reed will start at LG and Matt Pryor at RG. Both started multiple games earlier this season.#Colts — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) December 24, 2021

Here’s a quick look at what the starting offensive line for the Colts will look like amid their COVID-19 issues:

LT Eric Fisher

LG Chris Reed

C Danny Pinter

RG Matt Pryor

RT Braden Smith

