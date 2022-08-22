Colts starters to play full half of preseason finale

The Indianapolis Colts have three practices before visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday for the preseason finale.

While the majority of starters sat during the preseason Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions, we should expect to see plenty more from the first team in the finale.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed to the media Sunday that the plan is for the starters to go roughly an entire half in the dress rehearsal.

“Yeah, it’ll be again, depending on how it goes, it will be Nick (Foles) and then Sam (Ehlinger) will go in,” Reich said. “Not sure Jack (Coan) will get in or not. We’ll just see how things play out.”

After logging two physical joint practices with the Lions last week, it made sense for the Colts to hold out the starters. But now they have one more chance to see live game action on the field before heading down to Houston for the regular season opener.

We still shouldn’t expect to see running back Jonathan Taylor, but it appears we’ll get a good glimpse of the starters in the preseason finale.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire