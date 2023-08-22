Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor gets permission to seek trade

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly allowing disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The Colts want back a first-round pick or a package of draft compensation worth similar value for the former All-Pro, according to ESPN.

Taylor, who led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, requested a trade after reporting to Colts training camp in late July. Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN last month that the team had not offered an extension to the 24-year-old Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick who scored 36 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.

After undergoing ankle surgery in December, Taylor failed his preseason physical and is still on the physically unable to perform list. Taylor only appeared in 11 games last season, recording career-lows with 861 rushing yards, four touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry.

His complicated situation is the latest among NFL running backs, who have largely seen their market diminish as teams place greater value on other positions. The Giants failed to reach a long-term extension with Saquon Barkley this offseason and ultimately agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal after using the franchise tag on him.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to play on the franchise tag this season, while the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs is currently holding out after being tagged.

Taylor was one of several star running backs who spoke out after Barkley, Pollard and Jacobs didn’t reach extensions before the franchise tag deadline.

“1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you,” Taylor tweeted last month. “2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB.”

The Minnesota Vikings also cut four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, who has since signed a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million with the Jets. Miles Sanders’ four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Carolina Panthers was the biggest multi-year pact signed by a running back this offseason.

The Colts reportedly have not received an offer for Taylor, who starred at New Jersey’s Salem High School before a standout college career at Wisconsin.

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers traded four draft picks — including a second and third rounder in 2023 — to the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey, who like Taylor is a former All-Pro running back.

Zack Moss, who suffered a broken arm in training camp, Deon Jackson and Kenyan Drake are among the other running backs on the Colts roster.