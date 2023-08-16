Colts star Jonathan Taylor 'excused' from training camp due to 'personal matter'

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is no longer with the team at Grand Park due to a personal matter.

Taylor was not with the team last week; the running back left for reasons related to rehabilitation of his ankle injury.

The former All-Pro returned to Grand Park this week, but he wasn’t at practice Tuesday or at Wednesday’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

“Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise,” the Colts said in a statement. “He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.”

The running back’s absence is not related to his contract situation.

Taylor, who wants a contract extension and requested a trade early in camp, has not practiced at Grand Park yet in 2023, a development Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen has attributed to rehabilitation of his ankle injury.

Taylor reported to camp in late July, was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list and has remained on that list.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts' Jonathan Taylor excused from training camp for personal matter