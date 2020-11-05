Colts staffer tests positive

A member of the Colts’ staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Colts released a statement today saying they are still practicing but taking additional precautions.

“This morning, we were informed that a member of the Colts staff tested positive for COVID-19. The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol. The individual has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors,” the Colts’ statement said. “The Colts will conduct today’s scheduled practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually and away from the practice facility. We are working closely with the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors.”

The Colts’ Sunday home game against the Ravens has not been affected.

