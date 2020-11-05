Colts staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of matchup with Ravens

Colts staff member tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of a matchup with the Ravens in Week 9, the Colts had to hold virtual meetings Thursday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

"This morning, we were informed that a member of the Colts staff has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol. The individual has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors.

"The Colts will conduct today’s scheduled practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually and away from the practice facility," they said. "We are working closely with the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors."

Head coach Frank Reich and his staff ultimately changed Thursday's practice to a walkthrough as the team goes through contact tracing protocols.

The Ravens experienced issues with COVID-19 this week as well. Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the virus on Monday and seven more players were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday after being identified as high-risk close contacts. Baltimore reported zero new positive cases on Wednesday.

As of now, the status of Sunday's game between the Ravens and Colts has not been changed.