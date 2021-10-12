Colts squander massive lead in 31-25 loss to Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) were defeated 31-25 in overtime by the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dominating for the majority of the game on both sides of the ball, the Colts led 22-3 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. It didn’t matter, though, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense exploded for 22 points in the final 16 minutes of regulation. Jackson led his offense easily down the field for a game-winning drive against a lost Colts defense.

The Colts had a chance to make a statement on the national stage after a rough start to the season. Even after leading commandingly for three quarters, they squandered a chance to turn around their season and show they have some fight to save it.

Here’s the game recap from the prime-time loss on Monday night:

Final Score: Ravens 31, Colts 25

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Final Colts 7 3 12 3 0 25 Ravens 0 3 6 16 6 31

It was over when...

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led a 10-play, 68-yard drive with the first possession in overtime, capping it off with a five-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown.

Keys to the game

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Colts offense got it done with 513 total yards while averaging 8.1 yards per play. They were 50% on third-down attempts. 7-of-10 drives got into Ravens territory.

The defense had no answer for Lamar Jackson. The dual-threat quarterback was 37/43 (86%) for 442 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 140.5 passer rating. He also added 14 carries for 62 rushing yards.

It was an impressive three quarters for the Colts, but this time just can’t finish. Matt Eberflus’ defense was swiss cheese during the final 16 minutes of regulation and the one overtime drive. The unit allowed 523 total yards on 7.5 yards per play and allowed the Ravens to go 3/5 (60%) in the red zone.

Frank Reich’s game-managing was a mixed bag. The aggressiveness was great early on, but he got too conservative with the lead. But more on that below.

Story continues

Players of the game

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

QB Carson Wentz: 25/35 (71.4%), 402 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 128.5 passer rating

RB Jonathan Taylor: 15 carries, 53 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, three receptions, 116 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: Six receptions, 89 receiving yards, one touchdown

Frank Reich was too conservative when it mattered

The Colts had a chance to put the game away. Leading 25-17 with just over four minutes left, Reich had a chance to go for the jugular. He took the safe route on third-and-eight, playing for the field goal with his injured kicker. It would come back to haunt Reich. On that play, Jonathan Taylor was stuffed for an eight-yard loss. Then, Rodrigo Blankenship’s field-goal attempt was blocked, and the Ravens marched down the field on the ensuing drive for a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion.

Reich’s conservativeness in this situation was one of the reasons the Colts lost this game. Despite having a quarterback he says he trusts fully, Reich was afraid to take the chance of getting sacked. So they ran for a loss and had their game-sealing field-goal attempt blocked.

To Reich’s credit, he admitted his fault in the postgame presser. But it doesn’t change the outcome of what turned out to be a crushing loss.

Injuries

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), RT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), DE Isaac Rochell (illness) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were all inactive due to their respective injuries.

K Rodrigo Blankenship injured his hip in the first quarter but remained in the game. He clearly wasn’t well as he missed one of his field-goal attempts and had one of them blocked.

CB Xavier Rhodes left the game in the fourth quarter and was being tested for a concussion.

What's next?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts will be back home at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time since Week 2 to host the Houston Texans (1-4) on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

1

1