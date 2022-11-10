Colts make splash with Jeff Saturday; Odell Beckham Jr. continues to captivate | PODCAST

The Indianapolis Colts made the splash of the week when they fired head coach Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim. Colts CEO Jim Irsay’s decision drew criticism as the former Pro Bowl center has no college or professional coaching experience.

While questions about diversity among NFL coaches persist, does Irsay get a pass because of his track record for hiring minority coaches? Or does this decision put gasoline on the fire that the NFL is a good old boys club?

IndyStar reporter Gregg Doyel didn’t hold back when he joined Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon to discuss the shocking news and the Colts’ other ongoing problems, including the quarterback situation.

The Colts didn’t steal the spotlight entirely. Odell Beckham Jr. was in the news as speculation swirls around where he’ll land. Will it be the Dallas Cowboys? Or a return to the Los Angeles Rams? Or joining Von Miller at the Buffalo Bills? Or somewhere else? Tyler has a piece of news he saved just for the podcast.

He and Safid also discuss the sale of the Washington Commanders, give out Week 9 coaching grades and make their picks for Week 10.

