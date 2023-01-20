Colts’ special teams unit ranked 8th-best in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts had plenty of disappointing units throughout the 2022 season, but that cannot be said about the special teams phase of the game, led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

In his annual rankings of the league’s special teams units, Rick Gosselin had the Colts sitting at No. 8 in the league with a total of 300.5 points—the lower the score the better.

This is the third season in a row that Ventrone’s special teams unit has ranked inside the top 10.

To no surprise, the Colts excelled on kickoff returns. The emergence of undrafted rookie cornerback Dallis Flowers, who led the NFL in yards per kick return (31.1) helped the unit as whole. The Colts averaged 27.8 yards per return as a team, which was the best mark in the NFL. The league average was 22.85 yards per kick return.

That was the only category where the Colts led the league, but Ventrone’s unit is constantly receiving praise from players and fellow coaches. The way they prepare and the production they get in games make them an extremely consistent unit.

It’s also easy to see why the Colts gave Ventrone a shot to interview for the head coach vacancy during the first week of the offseason.

