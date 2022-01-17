Colts are in solid salary-cap position entering 2022 offseason

Though the Indianapolis Colts haven’t been ones to splurge in free agency, they still find themselves in a solid standing when it comes to projected salary-cap space for the 2022 offseason.

The actual salary cap for the 2022 season has not yet been revealed but it appears to be close to its ceiling of $208 million. That’s a big jump up from the hit it took during the COVID season of 2020.

While the official number remains unknown, the Colts are projected to have roughly $41 million in salary-cap space for the 2022 offseason, based on a projected cap of $208 million from Over The Cap.

The Colts have some big needs to fill this offseason. We know general manager Chris Ballard doesn’t like to sign players simply to appease the media and the fan base. He continued to emphasize that the fit has to be right if they are going to shell out a massive contract.

However, there is a chance that some change in philosophy may be needed this offseason. Maybe Ballard does need to spend a little more to get some immediate production into the building. This is especially true considering how fired up owner Jim Irsay seems to be about making some changes.

The Colts still need to sign left guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension, which may not happen until after the 2022 draft. It may happen before, but that contract is going to severely limit their cap moving forward even after exercising his fifth-year option.

They are also on the hook for at least $15 million guaranteed with quarterback Carson Wentz. If he’s on the roster on third day of the new league year (March 19), that number jumps to $21.3 million guaranteed.

Even after signing some big extensions last offseason, the Colts still find themselves in the top-10 among teams for now.

How active they will be in the market still remains to be seen but they will have the opportunity to spend a bit if they want to this offseason.

