Colts’ snap counts from Week 9 loss to Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (5-3) hit a snag in their quest for a playoff spot when they lost 24-10 to the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before turning around on a short week as road underdogs against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, we will be taking a look back at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams.

Here’s a look at the offensive snap counts for the Colts in Week 9:

Notes

Rookie WR Michael Pittman Jr . essentially led the receiving corps. He played 87% of snaps while pacing the Colts with 56 receiving yards on seven targets, which was tied for a team-high.

. essentially led the receiving corps. He played 87% of snaps while pacing the Colts with 56 receiving yards on seven targets, which was tied for a team-high. The backfield split continues to go against rookie RB Jonathan Taylo r, who was benched for the second week in a row. It will be interesting to see if more of a committee will be used moving forward.

r, who was benched for the second week in a row. It will be interesting to see if more of a committee will be used moving forward. TE Jack Doyle suffered a concussion, which means more playing time for Mo Alie-Cox on Thursday—assuming Doyle can’t play.

Here’s a look at the defensive and special teams snap counts in Week 9:

Notes

It was a close split in the linebacker room as the Colts implemented their run packages. Bobby Okereke played 78% of the defensive snaps while Anthony Walker Jr . played 67%.

played 78% of the defensive snaps while . played 67%. CB Rock Ya-Sin seems to have fallen to CB3 on the depth chart as he played just 50% of snaps, behind both Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore .

seems to have fallen to CB3 on the depth chart as he played just 50% of snaps, behind both and . S George Odum and LB Zaire Franklin led the way playing 92% of special teams snaps.

List

