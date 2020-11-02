Colts’ snap counts from Week 8 win over Lions

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) beat the Detroit Lions (3-3) on Sunday, 41-21, at Ford Field for their first win coming out of the bye week.
Taking a look at the offensive snap counts from Sunday’s victory, there was a change at running back after rookie Jonathan Taylor was benched for Jordan Wilkins in the second half. Wilkins wound up helping the Colts win the game with a strong day on the ground.
Notes
- Wilkins led the way with 51% of the offensive snaps but also saw a heavy workload on special teams. Taylor saw the majority of work in the first half but couldn’t find a rhythm.
- RB Nyheim Hines only had 16 snaps but made the most of them by scoring twice in the passing game.
- WR T.Y. Hilton suffered a groin injury that kept him out the second half. Moving forward, Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson will likely serve as the WR1 and WR2.
- With all three tight ends healthy, Jack Doyle remains the leader while Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox player complementary roles.
Here’s a look at the defensive and special teams snap counts from the win:
Notes
- CB Kenny Moore II, LB Darius Leonard and S Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon were the ones to play 100% of the snaps.
- LB Bobby Okereke saw 80% of the snaps while Anthony Walker saw just 43% on defense.
- DL Tyquan Lewis got the start at defensive end and played 41% of the snaps—his season-high to this point. He finished with 2.0 sacks.
- DT Grover Stewart played just 34% of the snaps, his lowest total in a game this season.