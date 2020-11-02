Colts’ snap counts from Week 8 win over Lions

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) beat the Detroit Lions (3-3) on Sunday, 41-21, at Ford Field for their first win coming out of the bye week.

Taking a look at the offensive snap counts from Sunday’s victory, there was a change at running back after rookie Jonathan Taylor was benched for Jordan Wilkins in the second half. Wilkins wound up helping the Colts win the game with a strong day on the ground.

View photos

Notes

Wilkins led the way with 51% of the offensive snaps but also saw a heavy workload on special teams. Taylor saw the majority of work in the first half but couldn’t find a rhythm.

RB Nyheim Hines only had 16 snaps but made the most of them by scoring twice in the passing game.

only had 16 snaps but made the most of them by scoring twice in the passing game. WR T.Y. Hilton suffered a groin injury that kept him out the second half. Moving forward, Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson will likely serve as the WR1 and WR2.

suffered a groin injury that kept him out the second half. Moving forward, and will likely serve as the WR1 and WR2. With all three tight ends healthy, Jack Doyle remains the leader while Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox player complementary roles.

Here’s a look at the defensive and special teams snap counts from the win:

View photos

Notes

CB Kenny Moore II , LB Darius Leonard and S Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon were the ones to play 100% of the snaps.

, LB and S and were the ones to play 100% of the snaps. LB Bobby Okereke saw 80% of the snaps while Anthony Walker saw just 43% on defense.

saw 80% of the snaps while Anthony Walker saw just 43% on defense. DL Tyquan Lewis got the start at defensive end and played 41% of the snaps—his season-high to this point. He finished with 2.0 sacks.

got the start at defensive end and played 41% of the snaps—his season-high to this point. He finished with 2.0 sacks. DT Grover Stewart played just 34% of the snaps, his lowest total in a game this season.

List

6 takeaways from the Colts' 41-21 win over the Lions