Colts’ snap counts from Week 3 win vs. Jets

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) moved into the win column again with a dominating 36-7 victory over the New York Jets (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In what was another big day from the defense against a lowly offense, the Colts grabbed another three interceptions for the second week in a row. Two of them were taken back for touchdowns while the defense scored 16 points on the day.

Here’s a look at the offensive snap counts from the Week 3 win:

Analysis:

WR Zach Pascal led the room on Sunday playing 93% of snaps. His knowledge of the offense and blocking ability will keep him on the field almost all of the time.

WR T.Y. Hilton looked much better in the win but again played just 52% of the snaps in a run-heavy game script.

The backfield saw more of a true split with Jonathan Taylor leading the way, followed closely by Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

TE Mo Alie-Cox seems to be carving out his role quickly, out-snapping starter Jack Doyle.

Here’s a look at the defensive snap counts in Week 3:

Analysis:

The Colts were in nickel almost all of the time with T.J. Carrie, Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore all playing almost identical snaps.

LB Bobby Okereke had double the snaps of Anthony Walker. The takeover for the second-year backer seems to be happening quickly.

Rookie S Julian Blackmon again sees 64% of the snaps in his first start.

again sees 64% of the snaps in his first start. DE Ben Banogu and DT Tyquan Lewis got an increase in snaps from the last two weeks.

