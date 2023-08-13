Colts’ snap counts from preseason opener vs. Bills

The Indianapolis Colts opened the preseason with a 23-19 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Knocking the rust off and learning more about the new scheme under first-year head coach Shane Steichen was the goal even if some of the results weren’t as appealing as the team would have hoped.

When it comes to the snap counts, the analysis can get a bit blurry. Some players need more work than others. Meanwhile, the team is dealing with injuries all over the roster so there are extra snaps to be made up for depth players.

Here’s a look at the offensive, defensive and special teams snap counts from the preseason opener:

In total, the offense was on the field for 61 plays while the defense was on the field for 59 plays and the special teams unit saw 21 plays.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson and the first-team offense were on the field for three drives and 29 total plays. Meanwhile, the majority of the starting defense played just six total snaps on two drives, which took up the entire first quarter.

In the backfield, rookie Evan Hull led the running backs in snaps, working with the first and second-team offense. Deon Jackson only saw work with the first team while Kenyan Drake, Jake Funk and Jason Huntley made up the rest of the snaps with the second and third teams.

On defense, cornerback Chris Lammons saw work with the first and second teams as the nickel defender with Kenny Moore II (ankle) out due to injury. Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. were starting boundary corners with the first team.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire