Colts’ snap count analysis from Week 16 loss to Falcons

The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) were defeated 29-10 on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was a brutal loss on the road that featured domination by the Falcons on both sides of the ball. Despite scoring on the opening drive of the game, the Colts never found any rhythm for the rest of the game.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 16 loss, followed by our analysis below:

Total plays

Offense: 71

Defense: 64

Special Teams: 28

Offense

Analysis

With Michael Pittman Jr. inactive, WR Alec Pierce led the room with 100% of the snaps while rookie Josh Downs played a season-high 93% of the snaps.

Meanwhile, D.J. Montgomery operated as the WR3, playing 86% of the snaps.

Kylen Granson led the tight end room with 39% of the snaps but was closely followed by rookie Will Mallory, who played 38%.

RB Jonathan Taylor made his return, playing 59% of the snaps.

Defense

Analysis

Julian Blackmon played 12 snaps before exiting with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Nick Cross, who played a season-high 86% of the snaps.

There was a heavy rotation at defensive end. Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam each played 58% of the snaps, followed closely by Dayo Odeyingbo at 47% and Tyquan Lewis at 42%.

Special Teams

LB Grant Stuard (89%) and CB Ameer Speed (89%) both played the most special teams snaps on the roster.

Nick Cross’ combined 77 snaps on defense and special teams led the roster. Josh Downs was close behind with 76 total snaps on offense and special teams.

