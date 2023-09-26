Advertisement

Colts’ snap count analysis from Week 3 win over Ravens

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) fought their way to a 22-19 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in Week 3 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Despite the poor weather conditions and some significant injuries impact the starting lineup, the Colts took advantage of their opportunities while the defense continues to be strength.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams, followed by our analysis below:

 

Total plays

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Offense: 84
Defense: 72
Special Teams: 36

Offense

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Analysis

  • RB Zack Moss continued to dominate the backfield with an 85% running back rush share on 76% of the snaps, but Trey Sermon worked his way into 21% of the snaps.

  • G Will Fries played 79% of the snaps, missing some time of the game due to cramps. He was replaced by Josh Sills (21%) before returning.

  • WR Josh Downs played a season-high 80% of the snaps and led the team with 12 targets.

  • Excluding Jelani Woods, the Colts had a fully healthy tight end room. TE Kylen Granson continued to lead the way while Andrew Ogletree may have overtaken Mo Alie-Cox on the depth chart.

Defense

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis

Special Teams

Rob Carr/Getty Images

  • CB Tony Brown (78%) and LB Segun Olubi (78%) led the team in special teams snaps.

  • Other notable players on special teams included LB E.J. Speed (69%), LB Grant Stuard (67%), S Nick Cross (67%), S Trevor Denbow (67%) and CB Jaylon Jones (67%).

  • TE Drew Ogletree (50%) led the offensive players in snap share on special teams.

