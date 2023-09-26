Colts’ snap count analysis from Week 3 win over Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) fought their way to a 22-19 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in Week 3 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Despite the poor weather conditions and some significant injuries impact the starting lineup, the Colts took advantage of their opportunities while the defense continues to be strength.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams, followed by our analysis below:

Total plays

Offense: 84

Defense: 72

Special Teams: 36

Offense

Analysis

RB Zack Moss continued to dominate the backfield with an 85% running back rush share on 76% of the snaps, but Trey Sermon worked his way into 21% of the snaps.

G Will Fries played 79% of the snaps, missing some time of the game due to cramps. He was replaced by Josh Sills (21%) before returning.

WR Josh Downs played a season-high 80% of the snaps and led the team with 12 targets.

Excluding Jelani Woods, the Colts had a fully healthy tight end room. TE Kylen Granson continued to lead the way while Andrew Ogletree may have overtaken Mo Alie-Cox on the depth chart.

Defense

Analysis

CB Kenny Moore II, S Rodney Thomas II, S Julian Blackmon, CB Dallis Flowers and LB Zaire Franklin all played 100% of the snaps.

Rookie CB Julius Brents (79%) made his NFL debut and was the clear No. 3 cornerback.

There seems to be a pretty clear split between LB Shaquille Leonard and LB E.J. Speed with the former seeing slightly more work when there are two linebackers on the field.

The rotation along the defensive line remains the same as it has been all season.

Special Teams

CB Tony Brown (78%) and LB Segun Olubi (78%) led the team in special teams snaps.

Other notable players on special teams included LB E.J. Speed (69%), LB Grant Stuard (67%), S Nick Cross (67%), S Trevor Denbow (67%) and CB Jaylon Jones (67%).

TE Drew Ogletree (50%) led the offensive players in snap share on special teams.

