Colts’ Skai Moore, Rolan Milligan intend to return after 2020 opt out

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Skai Moore and safety Rolan Milligan intend to return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season.

This completes the trio of players who opted out for the season due to COVID-19 concerns. The other was cornerback Marvell Tell, who opted out following his rookie campaign.

But now, the Colts are set to have both Moore and Milligan back on the roster for the 2021 season.

Both Moore and Milligan would hold depth roles if the Colts decide to keep them. Moore signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has worked mostly on the practice squad during his time with the team.

Milligan held a bigger role as a rotational piece in the safety room, playing 11 games in 2019.

