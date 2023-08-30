Colts' situation with Taylor 'a mess'
Mike Jones calls in to discuss the awkward situation between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts as well as talk about how we got to the current position on running back value.
Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season.
Jonathan Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the season. How should fantasy managers view the star RB in drafts?
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Townsend has advanced past the second round only two other times in her career.
The Cardinals do not look like they're in for a fun year, but there's a better bet on the board.
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
There is not an NBA team that will forego registering its own interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Who are our Super Bowl best bets?
Yahoo Sports breaks down the AFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Gregg Berhalter was rehired as the USMNT coach in June after a tumultuous few months with Gio Reyna and his family after the World Cup.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up draft series with the wideouts!
The Cardinals' QB options aren't that great.
In the final preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald preaches perspective with C.J. Stroud and his fellow rookies, and wonders if Gang Green might be more threatening than actual gangrene this season.