Colts sit 8th in ESPN’s FPI rankings for 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are currently ranked eighth in the NFL in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Seth Walder described the process as a rating that “indicates approximately how much better or worse — in points — that team is predicted to be, relative to an average NFL team on a neutral field. It is a predictive rating.”

In this ranking, the Colts are the highest in the AFC South and are the fourth-highest in the AFC.

2022 Football Power Index ratings and rankings! The rating itself indicates approximately how much better or worse — in points — that team is predicted to be, relative to an average NFL team on a neutral field. It is a predictive rating. pic.twitter.com/9oDRKm8nKR — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) May 17, 2022

ESPN’s projections also currently have the Colts holding a 61.2% chance to make the playoffs and a 49.6% chance to win the division. Both are the highest in the division.

The Colts are hoping that the improvements made this offseason will help them avoid a late-season collapse that kept them from the playoffs during the 2021 season.

The additions of quarterback Matt Ryan, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue project to help the Colts in big ways. However, getting through the gauntlet of seven consecutive AFC matchups to begin the season just might be the reason they do or don’t make the postseason.

There is still a long way to go until the season starts, but the Colts project favorably as the offseason workouts begin.

