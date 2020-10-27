Colts sit 10th in NFL power rankings entering Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts are through their bye week and now set their sights on making a run during the second half of the season while navigating through the tough part of their schedule.

Coming out of the bye week, the Colts will be on the road as opening favorites against the Detriot Lions. In Touchdown Wire’s power rankings entering Week 8, the Colts remain a top-10 team despite dropping a few spots due to the bye week.

Here’s what they had to say:

We try not to ding the teams on bye weeks in the Power Rankings, but sometimes due to circumstances they see a bit of a slide. That hits the Indianapolis Colts this week. While the Baltimore Ravens – another AFC team on a bye – face questions on both sides of the football heading into the second half of their season, the Indianapolis Colts face questions centered on one side of the line of scrimmage, and really one position. Quarterback. What version of Philip Rivers are we going to see down the stretch for the Colts? Are we going to see the version from Week 5, who threw a pair of interceptions in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, a defeat that led some to question whether Frank Reich needed to make a coaching change at the position? Or are we going to see the Week 6 version, a more confident and effective passer who completed 29 of 44 throws for 371 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Colts get this Rivers down the stretch, combined with their defense, they are going to be a difficult test for any future opponent.

Rivers certainly was the reason the Colts made it out of Week 6 alive and with a win. He should have a similar chance to put up some solid numbers against the Lions defense, but the offensive line will have to hold up and show it can be the consistently elite unit we believe them to be.

In the AFC South, the Titans (No. 5) lead the way followed by the Colts (No. 10), the Texans (No. 25) and the Jaguars (No. 31).

