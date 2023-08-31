INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are signing veteran edge rusher Jacob Martin to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to IndyStar, adding another player with speed to the pass rush a day after claiming rookie Isaiah Land off waivers from the Cowboys.

Martin has 16 sacks in five seasons, 10.5 of those sacks coming with the Houston Texans over three seasons from 2019 to 2021.

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive end Jacob Martin (54) for a safety in the first half at State Farm Stadium.

The 28-year-old had 2.5 sacks last season in 13 games split between the Broncos and Jets, and he likely fills a role behind Samson Ebukam at the LEO position, the same spot Land plays.

But Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard had already indicated the Colts weren’t sure what to expect from Land right away.

