The Colts are signing Stephon Gilmore, and Jalen Ramsey seems disappointed

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Rams will not be pairing Jalen Ramsey with Stephon Gilmore in the secondary. The Rams showed interest in Gilmore and were in contact with him during free agency, but he’s instead chosen to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are giving him a two-year deal worth $23 million, including $14 million guaranteed. The Rams likely could’ve matched the Colts in terms of base value, but $14 million guaranteed may have been more than they wanted to pay.

Ramsey probably would’ve loved to play with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. He and Gilmore would’ve been one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL, if not the very best.

He appeared to react to the news of Gilmore’s decision, simply tweeting “smh.”

With Gilmore out of the picture, the Rams could still go after Tyrann Mathieu to fill out their secondary. They already have Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. penciled in as the other starting cornerbacks right now, but the draft is in two weeks and there are other free agents out there, too.

5 younger Rams players who could take a leap forward in 2022

