Colts signing Sam Tevi among PFF’s least favorite free agency moves

The Indianapolis Colts have to find a way to replace longtime left tackle Anthony Castonz, who retired this offseason after 10 years in the league. Part of that proposed solution was signing veteran Sam Tevi to a one-year deal.

While the Colts are likely to add more talent to the offensive tackle positions either in free agency or during the 2021 NFL draft, Pro Football Focus said that was one of their least favorite moves in free agency due to the possibility of him being the starter.

Indy suffered two crushing retirements this offseason, with quarterback Philip Rivers and left tackle Anthony Castonzo both calling it quits. Castonzo established himself as one of the best players at the position ever since he entered the league as the Colts’ 2011 first-round pick. Over the past three seasons, he was the eighth-highest-graded left tackle in pass protection. Just a couple of days ago, Indianapolis opted to sign former Los Angeles Charger Sam Tevi to possibly take over Castonzo’s spot. If the Colts end up passing on a tackle in the first couple of rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft and Tevi is the guy for 2021, it could spell bad news for Carson Wentz. In Tevi’s three years of starting experience, he has produced the worst pass-block grade among tackles (51.6) and has allowed more pressure than anyone in that group (134). For reference, Castonzo gave up just 78 quarterback pressures in that same span and less than half the total number of sacks and hits combined.

It’s unlikely the Colts enter the season with Tevi as the left tackle. It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely. Many are expecting the Colts to draft a tackle with the No. 21 overall pick in April.

Whatever happens this offseason, the Colts will have to add more depth and talent to the offensive line because given his past play, Tevi may struggle to give the Colts the average play that would be necessary for the offensive line to hold its own.

