Colts signing Sam Tevi

The Colts and offensive tackle Sam Tevi have agreement on a deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Colts saw left tackle Anthony Castonzo retire Jan. 12, so Tevi will compete to fill the vacancy and protect Carson Wentz‘s blindside.

Tevi, 26, has experience. He started 14 games at left tackle for the Chargers last season after previously serving as the right tackle.

The Chargers made Tevi a sixth-round choice in 2017, and he played 58 games with 44 starts for the team in his four seasons.

Storm Norton is expected to replace Tevi at left tackle in Los Angeles.

