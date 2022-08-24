Colts signing punter Matt Haack

After losing punter Rigoberto Sanchez for the season, the Colts have found his replacement.

Veteran punter Matt Haack is signing with the Colts, according to multiple reports.

The Colts brought several punters to Indianapolis for a workout this morning and decided to go with Haack, who was cut by the Bills two days ago. Haack spent the 2021 season in Buffalo after playing in Miami from 2017 to 2020.

Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice this week and will miss the entire season.

