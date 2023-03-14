Colts signing Matt Gay to largest free-agent deal ever for kicker

The Los Angeles Rams will need a new kicker next season because Matt Gay is getting paid handsomely. According to NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts are signing Gay to a four-year deal worth $22.5 million, the biggest contract ever for a kicker in free agency.

It doesn’t make Gay the highest-paid kicker in the league because Justin Tucker makes $6 million per year, but it is the highest total value for a free-agent kicker. It’s the second-largest kicker deal in the league behind only Tucker, who got $24 million for four years.

The Rams chose not to franchise tag Gay knowing they might lose him in free agency, and now they have.

Gay has been one of the best kickers in football the last two seasons, missing only two field-goal attempts in 2022: one from 51 yards and one from 61.

The Rams signed Gay back in 2020 after the Bucs released him and he’s been nothing but clutch ever since.

