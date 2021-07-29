Colts are signing Joey Ivie

The Colts are signing free agent defensive tackle Joey Ivie, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Ivie is vaccinated but has to go through COVID-19 protocols after missing the cutoff, Rapoport adds.

Ivie, 26, was on the Browns’ practice squad last season. Although the team activated him to the active roster for a couple games, Ivie did not see any game action.

The Cowboys made Ivie a seventh-round choice in 2017. He also has seen time with the Falcons, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans.

In his only career action, he played five games with the Chiefs and three with the Titans in 2019. Ivie has two career tackles and a quarterback hit.

