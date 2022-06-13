Colts signing Ifeadi Odenigbo

The Colts are adding a veteran to their defense.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis is signing free agent defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Odenigbo spent the 2021 season with the Browns, first on the practice squad and then on the active roster. He appeared in nine games for Cleveland, playing 163 defensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps.

Odenigbo started 15 games for Minnesota in 2020, recording 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits. In 2019, he played 34 percent of the Vikings’ defensive snaps and finished third on the team with 7.0 sacks.

After drafting Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo last year, the Colts upgraded their defensive ends group by trading for Yannick Ngakoue earlier this offseason.

