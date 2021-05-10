Colts’ signing Eric Fisher to protect Carson Wentz could pay off for Eagles

Colts’ latest signing could be big boost for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ quest for three first-round draft picks in 2022 may have received a shot in the arm.

The NFL Network reported Monday that the Colts will sign veteran LT Eric Fisher to a one-year contract worth $9.4 million.

He will likely be tabbed to protect the blind side of Carson Wentz, who was traded from the Eagles to the Colts back in March. Fisher’s ability to keep Wentz upright will be an important factor for the Eagles. Part of the return for trading Wentz is a conditional 2021 draft pick. If Wentz plays 75% of the Colts’ offensive snaps – or 70%, provided they make the playoffs – that pick will be a first-rounder. Otherwise, the pick will be Indy’s second-round pick.

Fisher was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft – three picks before Lane Johnson – and has made two Pro Bowls in his eight seasons with the Chiefs. While he has been a strong anchor for Andy Reid’s offensive line, he has dealt with injuries in the last two seasons.

Fisher missed eight games in 2019 due to core muscle surgery, and tore his Achilles tendon in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Bills in January. He was released by Kansas City in March.

It remains to be seen how Fisher will return from an Achilles injury, but he was instrumental in the team’s success the last two seasons. Including the postseason, the Chiefs were 27-3 with Fisher on the field, 5-4 when he was not. He allowed only four sacks committed just one holding penalty in that span.

A strong offensive line will be a welcome change for Wentz, who was sacked a league-high 50 times in 2020, despite playing in just 12 games before being benched.

Howie Roseman hopes Fisher and Wentz return strong in the 2021 season to strengthen the Eagles in 2022 and beyond.

