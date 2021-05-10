Colts signing Eric Fisher to one-year deal

The Colts have found a new left tackle.

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis is signing former Chiefs No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to a one-year, $9.4 million deal.

Fisher was a mainstay on Kansas City’s offensive line since his selection in 2013. But he tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game against the Bills on Jan. 24. The Chiefs then released Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz on March 11.

The Colts needed a left tackle after Anthony Castonzo elected to retire following the 2020 season. While they didn’t select a tackle in the draft, the club did sign former Charger Sam Tevi in free agency. He started 14 games at the position for L.A. last year. Prior to Fisher’s signing, he was in line to protect Carson Wentz‘s blindside.

With Fisher now in tow, Indianapolis has the No. 1 overall pick from 2013 and the No. 2 overall pick from 2016 on its roster. The Colts also drafted Andrew Luck at No. 1 overall back in 2012.

