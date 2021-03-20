Colts re-signing CB Xavier Rhodes to 1-year deal

Source: Xavier Rhodes back to the #Colts on a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

After a strong bounce-back season in 2020, Xavier Rhodes is returning to the Colts. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Indianapolis is signing him to a one-year deal. The terms of the contract were not immediately available.

Rhodes played well for the Colts last season after signing a one-year deal with Indianapolis. He started all 16 games, recording 12 pass breakups, two interceptions (one pick-six) and 42 total tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rhodes earned an overall grade of 77.3 last season, which was good for eighth-best of any cornerback.

Though he did give up five touchdown passes, he only allowed a completion rate of 51.9% in coverage, giving up just 42 completions on 81 targets. Rhodes will remain a starter at cornerback, bringing some stability to the secondary.